China airport hit by fog ,strands 20,000 passengers

Beijing, Dec 5 : About 20,000 passengers are still stranded at an airport in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, after the worst fog in years hit the city, media reports said.

Authorities at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport lifted the red alert for flight delays at 3:23 p.m. on Sunday after issuing it at midnight, but the number of delayed flights are still increasing, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the airport authority, till 3.30 p.m., 58 flights had been canceled while the runway was closed for nearly 10 hours.

The fog is forecast to remain until Monday morning.

Another 32 flights were canceled on Saturday and 35 arrival flights were forced to land in other airports.

The airport said the heavy fog has disrupted most flights and stranded the most passengers in recent years. Certain flights scheduled to fly on Monday might also be affected.

–IANS

vgu/