China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year

New Delhi, February 09: China has agreed to allow Indian pilgrims traveling to Kailash-Mansarovar to pass through Nathu La in Sikkim after the route was closed last year in the wake of the Doklam standoff.

VK Singh, Minister of state for external affairs conveyed the new development in a written reply in Loksabha

The Chinese government cited unfavorable conditions and closed the route to ensure safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. But China reportedly banned Indian pilgrims from traveling thorugh Nathu La after the face-off between the Indian and Chinese militaries in Doklam plateau in Bhutan.

The pilgrims who traveled via Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand were allowed to pass in 2017.

The matter was raised by India during meetings between the two sides in the last year. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj also discussed it with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in December last year.

VK Singh said that the Chinese government Subsequently confirmed resumption of yatra via Nathu La route. He added that the India-China boundary in the Sikkim is yet to be finalised.