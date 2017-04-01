China bans burqas and beards in Muslim province of Xinjiang

Beijing, April 01: China banned burqas, veils and abnormal beards in a predominantly Muslim province claiming that it is a crackdown on religious extremism.

As per the Independent, the measures also forced people to watch state television, follow decades of ethnic and religious discrimination against Xinjiang’s 10 million-strong ethic Uyghur population.

The new regulation, which will come to force from today, will dissuade women, who fully cover their faces and bodies, from entering the airports, railway stations, and other public places and report about them to police.

Apart from this, they also prohibit the abnormal growing of beards and it would be forbidden to reject or refuse radio, television and other public facilities and services.

The regulation restrains marrying using religious, not legal procedures and using the name of Halal to meddle in the secular life of others.

Rules published in state-controlled media continue: “Parents should use good moral conduct to influence their children, educate them to revere science, pursue culture, uphold ethnic unity and refuse and oppose extremism.” The document also bans not allowing children to attend regular school, not abiding by family planning policies and deliberately damaging legal documents. Successive bans on select “extremist behaviors” have previously been introduced in in areas of Xinjiang, including stopping people with headscarves, veils and long beards from boarding buses in at least one city.

The government strongly denies committing any abuses in Xinjiang and insists the legal, cultural and religious rights of Uyghur, a Turkic ethnic group, are fully protected.

The popularity of Islamic veils including the niqab and burqa, which cover the face, has been rising among Uyghurs in recent years, in what experts say is an expression of opposition to Chinese controls.