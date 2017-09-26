China blocks access to WhatsApp too, after disrupting services of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google

San Francisco/ California, September 26: WhatsApp, the instant messaging service, has been blocked in China, says media reports.

According to the Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI), Chinese internet service providers blocked access to WhatsApp on September 23.

OONI: Global observation network for detecting censorship, surveillance and traffic manipulation.

WhatsApp, which is owned by the US-based social media giant Facebook, turned inaccessible for some people on September 19. There were a number of WhatsApp disruptions in China over the last few months. WhatsApp has not yet made any official announcement regarding further development.

Access to a number of internet companies including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google are blocked by China. Through virtual private networks (VPN), some people access the services of those internet companies. Or even with tools that disguise internet traffic to circumvent censorship. However, Chinese government this year has launched a crack down on VPNs.

Senior international defence research analyst at the RAND Corporation Timothy Heath said, “The government wants to monitor internet communications, and therefore it`s trying to steer its people to use technology that can be accessed and monitored by the government.”

WeChat, a popular chat service in China, had earlier this month notified users of its policies to comply with government requests for information.