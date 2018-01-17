China builds ‘world’s biggest air purifier’

| By : Web Desk

Xian/China, January 17, The air quality is plummeting all over the world and cities are choking under the blankets of smog. The condition is so deplorable that air purifiers and high-end air masks are not an option but a necessity. Governments and NGOs are spending crores to develop equipment that would help us to evade the perils of polluted air. China has reached a breakthrough in their research, the researchers in the country has taken their efforts to fight the rampant air pollution to the next level.

A giant 100-metre high air purification unit, which is incidentally the highest in the world, was installed in northern China to mitigate the escalating air pollution in the area.

The air purification tower which was built in Xian in Shaanxi province has undergone various tests. The researchers at the Institute of Earth Environment at the Chinese Academy of Sciences has announced that the experiment is already generating impressive results.

Cao Junji, who spearheaded the experiment said that improvements in air quality had been observed over an area of 10 square kilometers in the city over the past few months. The tower has managed to produce more than 10 million cubic meters of clean air a day since its launch.

The air pollution tower features a greenhouse that covers the area around the base of the tower and the area covered would be about half the size of a soccer field. The polluted air is sucked into the glasshouses, the collected air is then heated up by solar energy. The hot air then rises through the tower; it is made to pass through multiple layers of cleaning filters and finally comes out as clean, breathable air.

Since the experiment garnered positive results, the government is likely to install air pollution towers in other cities as well.