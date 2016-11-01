China coal mine gas explosion : 20 People still trapped in

November 1, 2016 | By :

Beijing, Nov 01: Rescuers were racing against time to save 20 workers who were trapped after an explosion rocked a coal mine near China’s Chongqing city, killing at least 13 miners.

The State-run Xinhua news agency had last night reported that 15 workers had been killed but revised the toll today to 13 with 20 still missing.
Rescuers were working around the clock to search for 20 miners who are still trapped in the colliery in southwest Chongqing municipality since nearly 24 hours following a gas explosion, the report said.
Altogether 33 miners were stranded in a pit of Jinshangou coal mine in Yongchuan district after an explosion went off at 11:33 am yesterday.
As of midnight, rescuers had retrieved 13 dead bodies, but the remaining 20 were still unaccounted for, Chongqing’s deputy mayor Mu Huaping told a press briefing.
Tags: , ,
Related News
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
Chinese man paralyzed after 20 hours of non-stop gaming
US considering to build 5G network; to keep China out
As China’s #MeToo movement rings the alarm, Chinese censors begin to get too busy
Remains of 160-million year old, rainbow dinosaur found in China
China builds ‘world’s biggest air purifier’
Top