China, India works together aiming at enhancing bilateral relationship post-Doklam episode

Kolkata/West Bengal, September 23: China and India are working together in order to build up their relationship leaving behind the Doklam episode. The Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu affirmed that by working together cooperation and exchanges could be enhanced.

According to reliable sources, Ma Zhanwu while addressing in an event to mark the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China yesterday said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had a meeting on September 5 in order to discuss how to improve the relationship. As long as the two countries work together, we will able to enhance and develop exchanges and cooperation. Yes we have left that behind and are working together to take forward the bilateral relationship”.

The Prime Minster Narendra Modi met President Xi on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit on September 5. Both the leaders had agreed that both the countries must put more effort to strengthen the cooperation between their security personnel and guaranteed that Doklam-like incidents do not happen again. The Chinese and the Indian troops were engaged in a prolonged standoff in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese Army. On August 28, The India’s External Affairs Ministry announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on expeditious disengagement of their border troops in the disputed Doklam area.