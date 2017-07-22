China made parts for Indian made Bofors guns: CBI books ordnance factory in Jabalpur.

New Delhi, July 22: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a case of criminal conspiracy and cheating against Delhi based company, for selling made-in-china parts camouflaged as ‘Made in Germany’ to Jabalpur’s ordnance factory. The Central probe agency has also filed a case against an unknown official of Guns carriage factory (GCF), Jabalpur in the same.

The FIR has alleged that the accused supplied fake and cheap spares passing off for Dhanush guns which is the indigenized version of the Bofors artillery guns, which performed exceedingly well during the Kargil conflict in 1999. “In furtherance of the said criminal conspiracy, unknown officials of GCF accepted the Chinese manufactured ‘Wire Race Roller Bearings’ supplied by Sidh Sales Syndicate which were embossed as ‘CRB-Made in Germany’,” the FIR read by CBI said.

The cost of bearing would have caused Centre around 35 lakh rupees, but the GCF officials raised the total demand of the bearings from four to six and amended the value of the supply order to more than Rs 53 lakh.

The accused company authorized certificates showing that the products were procured from CRB Antriebstechnik, Germany. (ANI)