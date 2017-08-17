China may issue ultimatum to India before September, if Doklam standoff continues

new Delhi, August 17: A former rear-admiral of the Chinese Navy has warned that China’s Foreign and Defense Ministries may issue an ultimatum to India before September to withdraw from Doklam. The Doklam standoff is still continuing between India and China.

“If India keeps its troops in Chinese territory, China’s foreign and defense ministries are very likely to issue an ultimatum before September of giving a certain number of days to India to withdraw its troops. After the deadline, if Indian troops still remain within China’s territory, India will be responsible for all the consequences,” the Global Times quoted Rear Admiral (Retired) Xu Guangyu, who is now a senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, as saying.

China has multiple ways of pushing India back to its own soil if India ignores the ultimatum, as a few dozen military personnel and one bulldozer [in Doklam] is a piece of cake for the Chinese military,” Xu said. Rear Admiral (Retired) Guangyu even stressed that the BRICS summit will not be disrupted because of the Doklam issue and will specifically focus on cooperation between rising economies.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has reaffirmed China’s position that the withdrawal of the Indian troops in Doklam is the precondition to solving the problem. “China is more than capable of defeating India in potential military conflict with its advanced weapons and air bases,” Chinese state media quoted Chinese analysts said.

“Even if India withdraws its troops from the Doklam Plateau, China will not let the matter drop because withdrawal is just the precondition, not the solution. China will still make India pay for its offensive and provocative behavior even if India withdraws its troops as China requests,” Global Times quoted Ye Hailin, director of the National Institute of International Strategy, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, as saying.

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops would continue to defend Dong Lang

With India-China stand-off at Doklam approaching its second month, China’s Foreign Ministry has reiterated that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops would continue to defend Dong Lang, which is Chinese territory, and India should withdraw all its troops and equipment from there.

The Chinese state media said that the Chinese people would never back down in defending its sovereignty and no country should underestimate China’s resolve. “The Dong Lang area borders India’s Sikkim state to the west and the Kingdom of Bhutan to the south. The Dong Lang is described as a disputed territory in some western media reports, which is simply untrue,” the commentary in the Chinese state media said.

In 1890, China and the U.K. signed the Convention between Great Britain and China relating to Sikkim and Tibet, which delimited the boundary between the Tibet region of China and Sikkim. According to the convention, Dong Lang is Chinese territory – Chinese troops patrol the area and Chinese herdsmen graze livestock there.

“This Convention of 1890 also defined the boundary between Sikkim and Tibet; and the boundary was later, in 1895, demarcated. There is, thus, no dispute regarding the boundary of Sikkim with the Tibet region,” read a letter from the then Indian prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to Chinese premier Zhou Enlai in 1959.

The commentary shows a significant shift in the tone of China as stating a good neighbor is better than a distant brother. China, of course, has no desire to enter into a war with its neighbor. On June 18, over 270 armed Indian troops with two bulldozers crossed the boundary in the Sikkim Sector and advanced more than 100 m into China.

As of the end of July, there were still over 40 Indian troops and one bulldozer in the Chinese territory.

China is building roads on its own territory, did not cross the boundary and notified India in advance. India did not raise any objection at that time, or any other until its troops suddenly invaded Dong Lang, the commentary states.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has reiterated that India’s road map is peace and talks are going on to resolve the issue diplomatically.

“Our concerns emanate from the Chinese action on the ground which has implications for the determination of the tri-junction boundary point between India, China, and Bhutan and the alignment of India-China boundary in the Sikkim sector. Thus, China is trying to change the status-quo of the disputed tri-junction boundary point,” she had said. India has made its stance clear that it stands for peace the border question can be solved diplomatically, not by war.