China Open : PV Sindhu makes brilliant comeback to enter final

Fuzhou, Nov 19: PV Sindhu showed nerves of steel as she secured a place in the China Open final after beating South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun in a thrilling semifinal on Saturday.

The Indian Olympic silver medallist saved three match points to get past her South Korean opppoent to seal her place in her first final since her supershow in Rio Olympics.

Sindhu, who had lost the first game 11-21, made a stunning comeback to clinch the next two games 23-21, 21-19 and win the semifinal.

