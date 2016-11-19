China Open: PV Sindhu to take on sixth-seed Ji Hyun

Fuzhou [China],Nov 19: Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu will aim to book her place in the finals of the ongoing China Open Super Series tournament when she takes on sixth-seed Sung Ji Hyun in her last-four contest of the women’s singles event later today.

Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals after brushing aside China’s promising teenager He Bingjiao 22-20, 21-10 in the quarter-final clash that lasted half-an hour.

Meanwhile, Ji Hyun of South Korea made her place in the last four by struggling past Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 22-20, 10-21, 21-18 in a gruelling contest that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

Sindhu, who became the first Indian women to clinch silver medal at the Olympics, is currently the lone Indian survivor at China Open after fellowmen Ajay Jayaram bowed out of the competition in quarter-finals on Friday.