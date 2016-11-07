China Passes Law to Block Hong Kong Independence

Beijing, Nov 07 : China’s top legislative body passed an act on Monday to effectively bar the recently elected lawmakers Yau Wai-Ching, and Baggio Leung from taking office in Hong Kong’s legislature, reports Reuters.

A spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office issued a statement hailing the adoption of an interpretation of Basic Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) as “absolutely necessary” and timely, Xinhua news reported.

China’s top legislature adopted an interpretation to Article 104 that “demonstrates the central government’s firm determination and will in opposing ‘Hong Kong independence’,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that the interpretation “safeguards the authority of the Basic Law and the rule of law in Hong Kong” and “complies with the common aspiration of the entire Chinese people, including the compatriots in Hong Kong”.

Hong Kong police had fired pepper spray at protestors throwing bottles and road cones in clashes near China’s representative office on Sunday night where activists had gathered to demonstrate against Beijing’s attempts to stop a fledgling independence movement.