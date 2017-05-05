China Super League club Tianjin Quanjin denies reports they signed Chelsea striker Diego Costa

Beijing, May5:The China Super League club Tianjin Quanjin have denied reports they signed Chelsea striker Diego Costa for a record-breaking € 90 million ($99 million).

In a statement posted to its Weibo social media account late Thursday, the team said, “So far we haven’t communicated with Diego Costa about the transfer matter.”

The comment followed reports by Spanish newspaper Cadena Ser that the Brazil-born Spanish forward had arranged a €30 million annual salary as part of the deal.

Coached by Italy’s World Cup champion Fabio Cannavaro, Tianjin has tried to fill its roster with foreign talent in preparation for its move to the Tier One Super League following its triumph in the second-tier China League One.

Armed with a considerable war chest, Tianjin tried to land Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney, and has been tied to a € 60-million bid for Monaco’s Colombian striker Radamel Falcao and a €50-million approach for France’s Anthony Modeste, who plays for German side FC Cologne.

Instead Tianjin ended up with Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel for €20 million, out-of-favour former Brazil wonderkid Pato for €18 million and Junior Moraes on loan from Dynamo Kiev.