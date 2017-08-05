China to launch attack on India within two weeks, says Chinese media.

Beijing, August 5: In a news published in a state run daily from China, they have disclosed about a ‘small scale military operation’ to expel Indian troops from the Doklam area within the time period of two weeks.

India and China have been locked in a prolonged standoff in Sikkim since June 16 as the Chinese troops began constructing a road near the Bhutan tri-junction. Bhutan claims the ownership of the area to themselves and they argued with Beijing for violating agreements that focuses on maintaining the status quo until the border dispute is settled.

India asserts that the construction of road by China was one sided and changes the status quo. India fears blockage of its entry to northeastern states with the construction of road by China. Hu Zhiyong, a researcher at Institute of International Relations at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences quoted in Global Times that China won’t allow the Doklam standoff to continue for long. A small scale military operation will be introduced to expel Indian troops within two weeks. The operation will be informed to the Indian foreign ministry before its execution, said ‘expert’.

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told both nations should pull back their troops to resolve the deadlock and establish peace. Sushma made it clear that war can never solve any problem. She added that India engaged with China, with patience for resolving the issue in a peaceful manner. Gopal Baglay, spokesman of Sushma told that India was in close coordination with Bhutan over the Doklam issue.

But the Chinese media go on annoying India and destroys the tranquillity between two nations. According to PTI, CCTV report recently cited live fire exercises in Tibet. Hu claims that India has not developed upto the level of China. He also stated that India adopts immature policy that initiates to create disputes in a calm area.

Amid disruptions on the border, BRICS Summit will be held at China next month comprising leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.