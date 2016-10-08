China to support Pakistan again, claims differing views over ban on Mazood Azhar

China, October 8: In a fresh move, China has backed Pakistan on the issue of Mazood Azhar. It has become a new shield for Pakistan. By this move China has openly differed with India.

China defends its second technical hold to prevent a UN ban on Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar.

A Chinese diplomat said that designating any individual as terrorist by the UN is a “serious issue”. So there is a need for more evidence from India for a better understanding to ban Mazood Azhar.

Liu Jinsong, Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister at the Chinese Embassy, justified China’s action on India’s bid against the Pakistan-based terrorist, saying that his country cannot be the judge of who is right and who is wrong on the issue.