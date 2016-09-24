China to support Pakistan against ‘foreign aggression’, assures envoy

Lahore, Sep 24 : China has assured Pakistan in unequivocal terms of its support in case of “any foreign aggression” and also supported Islamabad’s stance on the Kashmir dispute, according to a statement issued by the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office.

“In case of any (foreign) aggression our country will extend its full support to Pakistan,” Consul General of China in Lahore Yu Boren was quoted as saying in the statement.

Beijing conveyed the message during a meeting of its top diplomat in Lahore with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday, Dawn reported.

“We’re and will be siding with Pakistan on Kashmir issue…There is no justification for atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris… and the Kashmir dispute should be solved in accordance with aspirations of the Kashmiris,” Wu was quoted as assuring the Chief Minister.

The remarks by the Chinese envoy comes as tensions between Pakistan and India have flared, especially after the September 18 terror attack on an army base in Uri, in Jammu and Kashmir, that left 18 soldiers dead. India has blamed the attack on militants from Pakistan.

Yu, who called on Shahbaz Sharif to felicitate the latter on his 65th birthday, discussed with the Chief Minister the situation developing in Kashmir and the progress being made on various projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Chief Minister said Pakistan-China friendship had turned into fruitful economic ties and relations between both countries were touching new heights.

Sharif said that timely completion of CPEC projects would be ensured as it would change the destiny of Pakistan. He said completion of these splendid projects would usher in an era of development and progress in Pakistan and that “evil designs of the enemy” against CPEC projects would not be allowed to succeed, The News reported.