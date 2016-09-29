China in Touch With India, Pakistan to Calm Tensions
Beijing, Sep 29: China on Thursday said it is in touch with India and Pakistan through different channels to bring down tensions, asking them to properly deal with their differences and work jointly to maintain peace and security in the region.
“As for the tension between Pakistan and India, recently Chinese side has been in communication with both sides through different channels,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media briefing here.
“We hope that Indian and Pakistan can enhance communication and properly deal with difference and work jointly to maintain peace and security of the region,” he said replying to questions whether the current tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad in the aftermath of Uri attack figured in the first anti-terrorism dialogue held between China and India here earlier this week.