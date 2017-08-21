China ultimately takes diplomatic stance: Solace for the two months long Doklam standoff 

New Delhi, August 21: Beijing, after being harsh towards India on Doklam issue, have finally thought of opting a diplomatic stance, says media reports. China ultimately realised that armed conflict would result in high casualties without making any significant gain for China.

As per media reports, China was all set for a battle with India on Doklam standoff as India prevented China from constructing a road at the trijunction. For the past two months, Indian and Chinese troops were held at the border. As India did not pull back its troops, China got annoyed and showed their protest at Sydney on the very same day when India was celebrating its 71st Independence Day.

Even though India lags a bit from China’s border infrastructure, India have a distinct military advantage which is also supported by the geographical higher ground. According to media reports, if India avoid the result of 1962 war, as the top Asian power and rising challenger to American might, India can threaten China. If China had been threatened by India, it would have been problematic for the ruling Communist Party in the upcoming elections during September.

The political space have been limited from taking the ongoing conflict to a full scale war as Indian PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet the Brics summit in China on 3-4 September. Bilateral trade between the two nations stand over US$ 70 billion, says media reports.