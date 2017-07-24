China urges India to pull back troops from Doklam Plateau to resolve border standoff

July 24, 2017 | By :
No confrontation between Indian, Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Beijing/China, July 24: China on Monday urged India to immediately withdraw their troops from the Doklam Plateau for solving the current border standoff between the two sides.

Beijing warned that it is determined to safeguard its territory. “We urge India to immediately withdraw its troops as it is a prerequisite for resolving the situation.


Chinese border troops have taken initial counter measures at the site and we will step up targeted deployment and training,” Xinhua quoted the Chinese Defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian as saying.

He also called for a joint effort between the two neighbouring countries to maintain peace in the border areas. However, the spokesperson warned India to abandon any impractical illusions while emphasising the Chinese Army’s increasing capacities and unshakable determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“It’s easier to shake a mountain than the PLA,” Wu said. This remark comes amidst India-China’s month long standoff in China, Bhutan, and India tri-junction Doklam border.

The stand-off emerged after Chinese troops were stopped by the Indian Army from construction roads in the Doklam border. India claims Sikkim border as part of its territory, while China has said that the area falls on their side as per the 1890 treaty signed between British and China.

Consequently, China suspended the annual Kailash Manasarovar yatra and conceded that the decision to suspend the pilgrimage was due to the border scuffle.

It also alleged that the Indian troops had crossed the Sikkim sector of the Indo-China border. Beijing has accused New Delhi of violating a convention signed in 1890 between Britain and China relating to Sikkim and Tibet. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
Chinese man paralyzed after 20 hours of non-stop gaming
US considering to build 5G network; to keep China out
As China’s #MeToo movement rings the alarm, Chinese censors begin to get too busy
Remains of 160-million year old, rainbow dinosaur found in China
China builds ‘world’s biggest air purifier’
Top