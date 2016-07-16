China has to wait more for India’s blood, the political chaos in Arunachal Pradesh on a halt

Arunachal Pradesh, July 16: The political chaos in Arunachal Pradesh had resulted in the cabinet recommendation and thereafter the approval by the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

The recommendation actually portrays the current political scenario in Arunachal Pradesh.

It directly gives constitutional powers of the state, to be ruled by the President.

The root cause for the present situation has begun when 21 among the rebel Congress MLAs declared their support to 11 BJP MLAs. They really wanted to impeach, Nabam Rebia, the speaker.

21 among the 47 members were against Nabam Tuki, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governer, who was suspected as a supporter of BJP recommended for a reschedule in the assembly.

He had also raised the matter of removing Rebia from the post of speaker. When the issue had come before the court, the Supreme Court escalated the issue to another Bench.

If the issue is analysed in another viewpoint, such political instabilities in India would favour China, who claims certain parts of it as theirs.

India is never bothered to know what happens in China. But, it does not mean that China is just sitting back lazy. They would be monitoring every minute issues happening in their borders.

The vested political and territorial interests of China blow up the issue.

At present, Arunachal Pradesh is facing a leadership issue, And that too has come to a peaceful conclusion. The Congress Party had decided to replace Nabam Tuki with Pema Khandu, as its final refuge to save the government from the floor test scheduled in a matter of few hours.

The newly elected Pema Khandu is the son of the former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Dorjee Khandu.

Pema Khandu was unanimously selected by the Congress Party.

Pema Khandu is the former minister of Tourism And Water Resources Department of AP. He is also an MLA from Mukto. Pema was the Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee in the year 2005 and District Congress Committee president of Tawang in the year 2010.