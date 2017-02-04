China witnesses 50km long traffic jam leave thousand stranded

Beijing, Feb 4 : Thousands of Chinese motorists have been left stranded in a massive traffic jam as millions started to return from a week-long national holiday, media reports said.

Footage taken of the Beijing-Hong Kong expressway on shows traffic backing up in the capital for some 50 kms, Daily Mail online reported.

Across the country, people were left stuck in their vehicles as people returned home before the first working day of the New Year.

The country has seen rising traffic on the road since February 1 as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday drew to an end, reported the People’s Daily Online.

China is going through a 40-day-long Lunar New Year travel rush, which kicked off on January 13 as people headed home to spend the holidays with their families.

The travel rush, also known as ‘chun yun’ in Chinese, is often referred to around the globe as the world’s largest mass migration.