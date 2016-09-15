China’s manned space programTiangong- 2 space lab all set for launch

JIUQUAN, Sept. 15: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center is ready to launch the Tiangong-2 space lab, according to an official with China’s manned space program on Thursday.

“Following our preliminary preparation, examination and review tests, all systems and equipment are in position for the mission,” said Guo Zhonglai, deputy chief of the Planning Department of the center.

China will launch the space lab from northwest China’s Gobi desserts at 10:04 p.m. Thursday, the most recent stage in its increasingly ambitious space program, which is aiming for a manned space station by around 2022.

On Wednesday afternoon, engineers started injecting propellant into the Long March-2F T2 rocket, which will carry Tiangong-2 into space.

Slight breeze and clouds and a suitable temperature have been forecast for lift-off on Thursday night, said Yin Jie, director of the meteorological office of the center.

“Preparations on the Long March-2F T2 rocket are complete,” said Liu Feng, vice chief designer of the rocket.

Tiangong-2 is in good condition and well linked to the space application system, said Zhu Zongpeng, chief designer of the space lab.