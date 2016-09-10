China’s second space lab Tiangong-2 to be launched

September 10, 2016 | By :

Beijing,Sept10:The Tiangong-2 stands with its carrier rocket on the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China’s Gansu Province, Sept. 9, 2016. China’s second space lab Tiangong-2 is scheduled to be put into space between September 15 and 20, according to the office of China’s manned space program. (Xinhua/Yang Zhiyuan)

The Tiangong-2 stands with its carrier rocket on the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China’s Gansu Province, Sept. 9, 2016. China’s second space lab Tiangong-2 is scheduled to be put into space between September 15 and 20, according to the office of China’s manned space program. (Xinhua/Yang Zhiyuan)

The Tiangong-2 is transferred with its carrier rocket to the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China’s Gansu Province, Sept. 9, 2016. China’s second space lab Tiangong-2 is scheduled to be put into space between September 15 and 20, according to the office of China’s manned space program. (Xinhua/Yang Zhiyuan)

The Tiangong-2 stands with its carrier rocket on the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China’s Gansu Province, Sept. 9, 2016. China’s second space lab Tiangong-2 is scheduled to be put into space between September 15 and 20, according to the office of China’s manned space program. (Xinhua/Yang Zhiyuan)

The Tiangong-2 stands with its carrier rocket on the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China’s Gansu Province, Sept. 9, 2016. China’s second space lab Tiangong-2 is scheduled to be put into space between September 15 and 20, according to the office of China’s manned space program

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Astronaut says his height increased by 9 cm in space; Later apologises for spreading ‘fake news’
China’s first yoga college, the India-China Yoga College in Kunming, in capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province
Pink colour in Yencheng Lake, China’s ‘Dead Sea’, third largest sodium sulphate inland lake turns red
Collect Earth,Google Tool uses data from space to monitor global deforestation
Fire breaks out in China’s Dalian refinery after maintenance run
Iran successfully launched its most advanced satellite-carrying rocket into space
Top