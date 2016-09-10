China’s second space lab Tiangong-2 to be launched

Beijing,Sept10:The Tiangong-2 stands with its carrier rocket on the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China’s Gansu Province, Sept. 9, 2016. China’s second space lab Tiangong-2 is scheduled to be put into space between September 15 and 20, according to the office of China’s manned space program. (Xinhua/Yang Zhiyuan)

The Tiangong-2 is transferred with its carrier rocket to the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China’s Gansu Province, Sept. 9, 2016. China’s second space lab Tiangong-2 is scheduled to be put into space between September 15 and 20, according to the office of China’s manned space program. (Xinhua/Yang Zhiyuan)

