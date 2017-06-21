China’s space program to study how the organisms develop on the surface of the moon

Beijing,June21: China’s space program has been subject to immense appreciation as well as criticism. However, that is far from keeping them from tackling the competitive space race head-on.

Now, with its eyes firmly on the top, China has announced its first mission to send mini-ecosystems – containing potato seeds and silkworm eggs – to the lunar surface next year.

With an aim to study how the organisms develop on the surface of the moon, the 3-kilogramme mini-ecosystem, developed by research teams led by Chongqing University in China, will be sent to the Moon by the Chang’e 4 scheduled to launch in 2018, authorities announced at the Global Space Exploration Conference.