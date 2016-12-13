China’s stays adamant as Pakistan is its close ally, says Defence expert S R Sinho

Bhopal, December 13: Defence expert S R Sinho said on Tuesday that China is sticking to its position over the issue of not granting India NSG membership and not declaring Masood Azhar a terrorist as it is a close ally of Pakistan.

“This has been because of two reasons, firstly because China is a very close ally of Pakistan and China has time and again said that they will always keep Pakistan’s interest in their mind,” Sinho told ANI.

He added that also because of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Islamabad has provided Beijing with all kinds of facilities in this regard.

He said that another reason for China’s behaviour is also India’s growing closeness with the United States that has left it annoyed.

He said that India needs to change its strategy in order to combat these issues.

Yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said that the country’s position on India’s entry to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) as well as designating Masood Azhar as a terrorist by the United Nations remains unchanged.

India’s bid to join the NSG in June was backed by the US and France but faltered after China, South Africa, New Zealand and Austria opposed the application. Beijing and its allies say only countries that have signed a global arms control pact – the NPT – will be allowed entry. India refuses to sign the pact because it would mean shutting down the country’s nuclear defence programme. (ANI)