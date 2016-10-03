China’s TCL launches 49-inch P1 Smart TV series in India

New Delhi, Oct 3: Chinese global consumer electronics brand TCL on Monday launched TCL 49-inch P1 Smart TV series at a special launch offer of Rs 31,990 and 49-inch full-HD D2900 series at Rs 27,990 in India.

The 49-inch P1 series comes with full-HD Smart TV and is equipped with Quad Core A7 processor with Neon up to 1GHz, 4GB ROM and 768MB RAM. The televisions are exclusively available on Amazon.

“While we are introducing the best picture quality ever with 4K HDR technology in our new UHD range, we are also introducing meaningful innovations in our Smart TV ranges,” said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, TCL India, in a statement.

“UHD TVs represent our singular focus on innovation that matters most to consumers, by providing the very best picture quality for the home,” he added.

The TV has GoLive — a global live HD online cloud service provider for short buffering times with real-time updates.

The ultra-thin bezel allows the TV to fit more screen into less space, giving users a big picture experience.

The 49-inch D2900 series sports a slim body and full high-definition screen. The TV has Dynamic Picture Enhancement that ensures even skin tone, while Dynamic Contrast gives the users a perfect balance between bright and dark.

Both TVs are enabled with features such as integrated Bluetooth solution for audio, 2 USB with 3 HDMI ports for easy connectivity.