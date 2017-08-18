Anyone who offends China will be killed no matter how far: Chinese Australian rally in Sydney over Doklam issue

Sydney/ Australia, August 18: Chinese Australians, in order to protest against India over Doklam standoff, organised a car rally in Sydney with their flashy super cars. The rally was conducted on the very same day when India was celebrating its 71st Independence Day.

Doklam standoff: India-China troops are held at the trijunction (Sikkim-Tibet-Bhutan) from the past two months as India refused China to build a road in the area. China’s Foreign Ministry reiterates that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) won’t withdraw their troops as they are defending Dong Lang, which China claim to be its territory. Thus stating, China asks India to pull back the Indian troops and equipment from the area.

India’s Independence Day was deliberately chosen by the Chinese Australians to show their protest. As per media reports, the rally went along Chinatown, Martin Place, Sydney Opera House, the Art Gallery of NSW and finally reached their destination – the Consulate General of India in Sydney.

Most of the cars were pasted with Chinese flag. Stickers were also featured carrying slogans, namely, “Borderline is our baseline;” “China: Not even a bit can be left behind;” and, “Anyone who offends China will be killed no matter how far the target is.”

Benntleys, Lamborghinis, BMW, AUDI and Maseratis were among the 10 luxury cars that took part in the parade throughout Sydney. To show their protest against India, drivers revved their engines loudly outside the Consulate General of India in Sydney.

Coming to the Doklam issue, Sushma Swaraj (India’s External Affairs Minister) had made it clear that India wants to get the border dispute solved diplomatically and not through war. Peace is the nature of Indians, she added.

(Inputs from ANI)