Chinese bicycle sharing service Ofo to launch services in India

| By : Web Desk

Bengaluru: Chinese bicycle sharing starup, Ofo is expected to launch their services in India on Monday. One97 Communications which run the mobile wallet service Paytm has partnered with Ofo to enable their services in India. One97 Communications founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s recent tweet hints the launch of the service via Twitter. According to reports, the service will be made available on Paytm.

The service allows the user to book the bicycles via Paytm and the service will be charged $1 per hour using an app. The first phase of Ofo’s business will be limited to metro cities and it has plans to extend their services to tier II cities in future.

The company had held talks with government regulatory bodies of Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and is expected to be launched in these cities in the coming days.