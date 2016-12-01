Chinese company builds lifesize replica of Titanic for tourists

Beijing,Dec1:Tourists in China will soon have the chance to see what life was like on board the Titanic, as an energy company begins work on building an exact replica of the ill-fated liner.

Every detail from the handles to the light switches will be painstakingly reproduced for the new tourist attraction in Sichuan province, central China, reported the People’s Daily Online.

Visitors will even get the chance to experience the moment the ship collided with the iceberg through a high-tech simulation involving light and sound effects.

Qixing Energy Investment Group first revealed their plan of spending 1 billion Yuan (£105 million) to rebuild the luxury liner in January 2014.

The company, which is based in Lishui city in east China, recently announced that a limited number of 5,000 tickets to the new Titanic will go on sale from June 15 on their official website.