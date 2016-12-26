Chinese court throws former deputy sports minister in prison for bribery

December 26, 2016 | By :
Chinese court throws former deputy sports minister in prison for bribery

BEIJING, Dec 26 A court in central China today jailed a former deputy sports minister who once sat on China’s Olympics committee for 10 and a half years after finding him guilty of bribery.
Xiao Tian, who as a deputy head of the General Administration of Sport held a position equivalent of a vice minister, was put under investigation for suspected corruption last year.
The court in Nanyang in Henan province said that Xiao had taken 7.96 million yuan ($1.15 million) in bribes between 1997 and 2014 when he held various official sports positions in exchange for help with promotions, building projects and holding of sports events.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
China’s biggest-ever Ponzi Ezubao scheme offenders sentenced to life in prison
Thirty-seven inmates killed during an overnight govt raid on prison in Venezuela’s southern jungle state of Amazonas
Bribery allegations; MSRDC chief Radheshyam Mopalwar suspended
Venezuela’s intelligence service hauls two prominent opposition leaders back to prison, after election widely denounced as a sham
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva convicted on corruption charges , sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison
Riot at a prison in the Mexican Pacific resort of Acapulco, leaves 28 inmates dead
Top