Chinese drop charges against police in environmentalist custody death

December 24, 2016 | By :
Chinese drop charges against police in environmentalist custody death

SHANGHAI, Dec 24  Chinese prosecutors have dropped charges against five police following the death of an environmentalist in custody in May, the official China Daily said today a case that sparked public disquiet about China’s law enforcement methods.
Lei Yang, 29, was arrested in a massage parlour as part of a police operation against prostitution and died hours later after choking on his own vomit.
While no charges will be pressed against the police officers, the Beijing People’s Procuratorate accepted they used excessive force to arrest Lei, and ruled that their misconduct had a “direct causal relationship” with his death, the China Daily said.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Rajnath Singh announces 50 new ITBP posts along Indo-China border, troops to learn Chinese during training
Chinese amused by SUV dangling from two trees in accident near expressway in Suihua city in Heilongjiang province.
Braid chopping in Kashmir: Social media join locals to accuse intelligence agencies and police
Police orders farmers to strip after protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand
BHU students protest: Professor Pratima Gond pleads to police that she was a teacher but police kept beating her
Govt not interested, police purposefully delays investigation: NCW on Kerala actress molestation case
Top