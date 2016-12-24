Chinese drop charges against police in environmentalist custody death

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 Chinese prosecutors have dropped charges against five police following the death of an environmentalist in custody in May, the official China Daily said today a case that sparked public disquiet about China’s law enforcement methods.

Lei Yang, 29, was arrested in a massage parlour as part of a police operation against prostitution and died hours later after choking on his own vomit.

While no charges will be pressed against the police officers, the Beijing People’s Procuratorate accepted they used excessive force to arrest Lei, and ruled that their misconduct had a “direct causal relationship” with his death, the China Daily said.