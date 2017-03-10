Chinese Envoy Praises Freedom Of Speech In India

New Delhi, March 10: Praising media and freedom of speech in India, Chinese Ambassador Luo Zhaohui on Friday said the country is an open society that is integrated deeply with the world.

“I have been here for almost half a year this time. What impressed me most is the big progress of the media, compared with my first term in India 28 years ago. Firstly, the media has developed very fast. Traditional media, social media, 24-hour television shows a lot of breaking news. It really means information explosion, and freedom of speech in India,” he said.

The ambassador lauded the Indian media for paying more attention to China and its bilateral relations with India.

“The media covers not only many domestic events, but also foreign affairs news. It shows India is such an open society, integrated deeply with the world. India media pays more attention to China and China-India relations. It promotes better understanding between our two peoples, and also helps China to understand Indian perspectives. I appreciate what you have done to bridge China-India interactions and friendship,” he added.

Zhaohui requested the media to report on China-India relations in a balanced way.

He was speaking at the Holi Reception for Indian media organized by Chinese Embassy.

(ANI)