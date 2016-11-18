Chinese firm under radar for sending data to China secretly

Washington, Nov 18: A global Chinese software company is under the radar after the US media reported that it “left a backdoor” on its American users’ Android phones to secretly send massive amount of user data to China every 72 hours.

US media reported Wednesday that Kyptowire, a mobile security firm, discovered that Shanghai Adups Technology Co, a software provider of end-to-end device management and software solutions to leading firms, transmitted full contents of text messages, contact lists, call logs, location information and other data to a Chinese server.

The code comes pre installed on phones and the surveillance is not disclosed to users.

“Security contractors recently discovered pre installed software in some Android phones that monitors where users go, whom they talk to and what they write in text messages. The American authorities say it is not clear whether this represents secretive data mining for advertising purposes or a Chinese government effort to collect intelligence,” a New York Times report said.