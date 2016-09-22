Chinese firm threaten to sack employees who buy iPhone

BEIJING,Sept22:  A Chinese company threatened to sack their employees if they buy expensive iPhones, sparking an online debate over the decision aimed at encouraging the employees to pay more attention to their family instead of material goods.

The company located in Nanyang City issued the warning in an official notice signed by the company’s administrative department to the staff, appealing to them to support homemade products, and boycott American and Japanese goods.

 “If you have so much money to buy the new Apple phone, you’d better spend your money to benefit the health of your parents and children. Do not work for such luxurious goods,” state run china.org.cn reported.

The notice has raised wide debate online after it was posted on Chinese social media.

Some people expressed their understanding of the company’s display of patriotism, while some said the action was invalid since it violated China’s labour law.

An office clerk surnamed Liu explained that the purpose of the notice was to call on all the staff to pay more attention to their family instead of material goods.

He said the company itself was further discussing the notice.

“For those who had already bought an iPhone 7, I think the company won’t fire them,” Liu added.

