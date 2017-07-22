Chinese giant JD has already started building its unmanned warehouse in Beijing

Beijing,July22:Lenovo and JD have reached a strategic cooperation agreement on big data powered AI and will cooperate in many fields including consumer insight at Lenovo Tech World, which was held on July 20, the thepaper.cn reported.

JD CEO Liu Qiangdong explained at the meeting that the AI-driven retail revolution has improved his company’s operating efficiency. JD mainly focuses on drones, unmanned trucks, and big data.

JD has already started building its unmanned warehouse in Beijing and is expected to finish before November 2018. The unmanned warehouse will fully rely on AI and robots. Unmanned trucks are also being developed to serve as mobile distribution stations.

Liu revealed that JD has signed unmanned delivery contracts with Shaanxi and Sichuan provinces. The company will establish dozens of unmanned drone airports capable of delivering fresh vegetables and fruits to households all over the country in 24 hours.

JD’s financial subsidiary, JD Finance, has also developed a loan business based on big data analysis. Last December, JD offered five billion yuan in loans to customers, and 10 billion this June. All the loans were done online, and the NPL rate is no less than 0.3 percent, much lower than the two percent rate for banks.

Liu mentioned the fourth retail revolution in his letter to all staff after the June 18 shopping festival, saying that AI technology will drive continuous optimization of the entire retail system, covering funding, commodities, and information flows. It will improve efficiency and reduce costs in the supply side and upgrade the customer service experience.