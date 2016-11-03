Chinese, Indian troops in stand-off at Ladakh

New Delhi, Nov 03: Chinese and Indian troops are locked in a stand-off at the icy heights of Ladakh division since yesterday after People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel entered an area where an irrigation canal was being built under the MNREGA scheme and stopped the civilian work.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon in Demchok sector, located 250 km east of Leh, where the work for linking a village with ‘Hot spring’ was being undertaken under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

Around 55 Chinese troops arrived at the scene and halted the work in an aggressive manner, prompting the army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) personnel to rush to the spot and stop the high-handedness of Chinese troops, official sources said today.