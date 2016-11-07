Chinese legislature passes cybersecurity law to safeguard sovereignity

BEIJING, Nov. 7 : China’s top legislature on Monday adopted a Cybersecurity Law to safeguard sovereignty on cyber space, national security and the rights of citizens.

The government will take measures to “monitor, defend and handle cybersecurity risks and threats originating from within the country or overseas sources, protecting key information infrastructure from attack,intrusion, disturbance, and damage,” the law reads.

Efforts will also be made to punish criminal activities online and safeguard the order and security of cyberspace.

Individual users and organizations are not allowed to jeopardize security on the Internet or use it to “damage national security, honor, and interests,” according to the provisions.

Online activities that are attempting to overthrow the socialist system, split the nation, undermine national unity, advocate terrorism and extremism are all prohibited, according to the provisions, which also forbade activities including inciting ethnic hatred, discrimination and spreading violence and obscene information online.

The law was passed at the bimonthly session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, which concluded Monday, after a third reading.