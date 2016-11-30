Chinese maker Coolpad unveils two affordable smartphones in India

New Delhi, Nov 30: Chinese smartphone-maker Coolpad on Wednesday launched two feature-packed smartphones at disruptive prices for the Indian customers.

Mega 3 (Rs 6,999) and Note 3S (Rs 9,999) devices will be available on Amazon from December 7.

“With the growing demand of mid-range segment smartphones, we are proud to unveil two new affordable devices. Note 3S won the ‘Best Budget’ smartphone at the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) awards and focuses on a beautiful ID design,” Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, told reporters here.

Mega 3 has three SIM card slots that support 4G and a MicroSD card slot. The device has 5.5-inch IPS HD display, 3,050 mAh battery and 8MP front and rear cameras with flash.

The device runs on MT6737 1.25GHz Quad-Core processor assisted by 2GB RAM and comes with 16GB onboard memory which can be expanded up to 64GB. Mega 3 is available in gold, grey and white colours.

“Mega 3 is for users who want multiple operators to work on a single device for better connectivity,” Tajuddin added.

Awarded as the best European budget smartphone in 2016-17, the Note 3S sports a 5.5-inch IPS HD display with 2.5D curvy glass design. It comes with a fingerprint scanner that claims to unlock the device in 0.5 seconds.

Running on Snapdragon Octa-Core MSM8929 processor, the device provides a great gaming experience with its 3GB RAM and comes with 32GB in-built memory which can be expanded up to 32GB.

The device has a 13MP primary camera with flash and a 5MP front shooter. The device is available in gold and white colours.

Both the devices run on Android 6.0 operating system.

Coolpad also tied-up with Reliance to offer Jio internet packs to its customers.

–IANS