Chinese monkey called as China’s ‘king of prophets’, picks Donald Trump as next US president

Though Clinton polled 2.9 million more total votes, Trump decisively won the presidency with 306 to 232 electoral votes - 36 more than the magic figure of 270 -- with victories in 30 of the 50 states.

Beiging, November 4: A Chinese monkey described as the ‘king of prophets’ has chosen Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States.

The monkey had earlier successfully predicted the winner of football’s European championship final this year, reports the Guardian.

Known as Geda, which means knots or goose bumps, the prophetic monkey is the latest in a series of purportedly psychic animals that have popped up around the world since Paul the Octopus correctly predicted multiple 2010 World Cup matches.

The monkey was given a chance to pick between bananas placed beside life-sized cut-outs of Trump and his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. The mystic monkey chose Trump after ‘deliberate thought’, Shiyanhu Ecological Tourism Park said on Thursday in a statement on its website.

Without even waiting, he congratulated the cardboard candidate with a kiss on the lips.

