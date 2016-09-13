Chinese professor invents facial recognition system to monitor students, optimize teaching

Beijing,Sept13:A professor at Sichuan University has introduced a facial recognition system to monitor students in his class.

The system, invented by Professor Wei Xiaoyong of the university’s computer sciencedepartment, has been deemed a “magic device” by Wei’s students. Among other things, itis able to analyze the effect of Wei’s teaching.

In Wei’s lab, a reporter got to examine the system at work, observing a video in whichevery student’s face was marked with a yellow box. Each box was labeled as “happy” or”neutral,” classifying the students’ overall feelings.

Based on facial expressions, Wei is able to know when students are the most active, andwhen they need more interaction to stay engaged. Long-term monitoring of 324 studentsrevealed that academic performance may be proportional to the level of students’ activityin class.

Wei Xiaoyong

“The facial expressions tells me which teaching methods are most easily understood andaccepted,” Wei confirmed.

The system has also been used to study relationships between students. By recording thestudents’ interactions with others, the system tells Wei whether an individual pupil is anintrovert or an extrovert.

“In the future, expressions will be divided into more categories, which will allow us to domore analysis,” Wei said. In addition to maximizing the efficacy of teaching, the systemcan be employed in many other fields.

“For example, a camera installed in front of an advertisement can analyze the effect of theadvertisement by capturing the expressions of the public,” Wei offered.