Chinese reluctant to release five kidnapped HongKong booksellers even with international pressure

Hong Kong:,Nov5The case of five Hong Kong booksellers allegedly abducted by Chinese government agents shows how the international community has failed to pressure Beijing on human rights, a new report claims.

In June, bookseller Lam Wing-kee told CNN how he was blindfolded and seized by “special forces” as he crossed the border from Hong Kong to China.

He spent five months in solitary confinement and a time under house arrest before being returned to Hong Kong on bail, where he defied his captors to tell the world what had happened.

“The booksellers’ disappearances were a vivid indication that the long arm of the Chinese security state could and would reach into Hong Kong and beyond,” PEN America, which lobbies for free speech rights worldwide, said in a statement.

Beijing has always reacted vociferously to international criticism, especially on what it considers “sensitive” topics like Hong Kong, Tibet or Taiwan.