Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus announces its flagship device OnePlus 5 will be sold on Amazon with massive 8GB RAM in India on June 22

New Delhi,June8:Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that its latest flagship device OnePlus 5 will arrive in India on June 22. The upcoming OnePlus 5 will be sold on Amazon India in an exclusive sale from the same day. Meanwhile, according to a new report, Amazon India has also accidentally revealed that the new device will come with 8GB RAM. Famous tipster Evan Blass has reported that the source code of the listing page on Amazon reveal that the OnePlus 5 will feature a massive RAM. While the teaser page for the device showcases only that it will come with a Snapdragon 835 processor, but that has already been confirmed by OnePlus. However, the new information regarding the RAM as revealed from the program in the page comes as good news.

When it comes to the availability of OnePlus 5 in India, Amazon has already announced that users will be able to purchase the device in the country exclusively through its portal via a sale that would start at 4:30 pm, on the same day as the phone’s launch here. If you are interested, you may also apply for a notification regarding the release from the company’s dedicated OnePlus 5 page. Meanwhile, company CEO Pete Lau had shared a click taken from the OnePlus 5 camera in to display the phone’s capabilities in low light conditions. Additionally, the company has also released a teaser video for OnePlus 5’s India launch and to remind people that it’s last flagship OnePlus 3T received rave reviews from customers and critics alike.

Evan Blass, who discovered the hidden information from a source code, wrote from his Twitter handle: “OnePlus 5 powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM will release on 22 June 2017 as an exclusive at Amazon.in.” This line in the source code seemingly confirms that OnePlus 5 smartphone will indeed feature impressive 8GB of RAM. Notably, the flagship smartphone has been previously tipped to feature 8GB of RAM in leaks as well.

OnePlus 5 smartphone is all set to launch globally on June 20, but its India launch is set for June 22. The Chinese smartphone maker had confirmed the launch in a tweet and said that the unveiling event will take place at 12 PM EDT, which is 9:30 PM IST. OnePlus had posted a teaser from its Twitter handle where it has put out the details of OnePlus 5 launch event. The picture comes with the tagline which says, “Focus on what matters.” The event will also be streamed live. Also, the company will host Pop-up events in New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Oulu, Tampere, Turku, and Copenhagen. OnePlus has provided all the details on its website.