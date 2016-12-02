Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus launches OnePlus 3T with Snapdragon 821 processor in India

New Delhi, December 2: Riding on the success of its flagship device OnePlus 3, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Friday launched an upgraded version of its premium device — OnePlus 3T — which uses the most powerful version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor (2.35 GHz) with 6GB RAM.

The device has hardware and software updates based on the consumers’ feedback.

OnePlus 3T — both in 64GB and 128GB storage options — will be exclusively available on Amazon in India from December 14.

The 64GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and 128GB variant is available for Rs 34,999. The 64GB soft gold edition of the OnePlus 3T will be available shortly after launch.

“We developed the OnePlus 3T to bring significant improvements with new technology that is available today, so that our customers do not have to wait for the best possible user experience,” Pete Lau, OnePlus Founder and CEO, told reporters here.

OnePlus has 3,400mAh battery — an increase of 13 per cent as compared to its predecessor. The Dash Charge technology provides a day’s power in half an hour of charging, even while performing activities such as video streaming, graphic-intensive gaming or using GPS to navigate with the Dash Car Charger.

“To delight our buyers, we will be shortly announcing a slew of offers to compliment the overall usage experience,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager-India for OnePlus.

Dash Charge stays cooler than other fast charge solutions by carrying more current and shifting the power management process from the phone to the Dash Charge adapter, so a vast majority of the heat generated while charging never reaches the device.

OnePlus3T comes with 16MP rear and front cameras.

The rear camera has OnePlus’s exclusive software suite, smart capture, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) that helps to produce sharper still images and an updated Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) algorithm ensures smoother video capture.

The space-grade aluminum unibody product has fine details such as chamfered edges around the USB type-C port and speaker grill. OnePlus3T has a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display.

OnePlus3T runs on Android 6.0.1 based OxygenOS custom operating system. IANS