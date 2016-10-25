Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu unveils m3s smartphone in India

New Delhi, Oct 25 : Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu on Tuesday launched a new smartphone m3s in India which will be sold exclusively through Snapdeal in India.

The new device comes in two variants — 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. They are priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,299 respectively.

Meizu m3s has a 5-inch HD screen, sports fully metal body design with 2.5D curved glass and is powered by octa-core A53 processor.

The smartphone has 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera with large Âƒ/2.0 aperture and runs on latest Flyme 5 based on Android 5.1 operating system.