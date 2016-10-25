Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu unveils m3s smartphone in India

October 25, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 25 :  Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu on Tuesday launched a new smartphone m3s in India which will be sold exclusively through Snapdeal in India.

The new device comes in two variants — 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. They are priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,299 respectively.

Meizu m3s has a 5-inch HD screen, sports fully metal body design with 2.5D curved glass and is powered by octa-core A53 processor.

The smartphone has 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera with large Âƒ/2.0 aperture and runs on latest Flyme 5 based on Android 5.1 operating system.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
2017: The year Chinese smartphone makers dominated Indian market
Watch out India LG K7i , latest smartphone can keep mosquitoes away for just Rs 7,990
Apple iPhone8
Google pays $3 billion to Apple per year to remain as default search engine on iOS
 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone was allegedly seen catching fire in a video inside a shop in Bengaluru
Samsung is all set to launch the next smartphone in Galaxy Note 8
Kodak announced that its photography-led smartphone EKTRA on Flipkart for Rs 19,990
Top