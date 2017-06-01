Chinese smartphone manufacturer Nubia launches ‘N17 mini’ smartphone in India
The Nubia N17 mini smartphone was first unveiled in China in April and the device is a successor to the Nubia Z11 mini, launched in India last year. Nubia smartphones are known for their imaging capabilities and the N17 mini is the company’s first smartphone that sports dual-camera at the rear.
Coming to the specifications, the Nubia N17 mini sports vivid 5.2-inch full-HD display covered with curved Gorilla Glass protection to protect the screen from unwanted accidental scratches and drops. The dual-sim VoLTE-enabled smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset and offers 64 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. There is another higher version of the smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 653 chipset, 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. It remains to be seen if both the variants find their way in the price-conscious Indian mobile phone market.
The smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and comes in Elegant Black, Gold Black, Champagne Gold and Red colour options. In India, the smartphone might be available in limited colour options; we will have to wait till the official launch to confirm.