Chinese smartphone Vivo Y55L launched at Rs 11,980

New Delhi, Oct 5 : Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo on Wednesday launched a new smartphone Y55L in India at Rs 11,980.

“At Vivo, we always aim to offer new and exciting features for our valued customers,” said Kent Cheng, CEO, Vivo India,in a statement.

The smartphone features 5.2-inch HD display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and runs on Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 operating system.

The 4G VoLTE-enabled device has 2GB of RAM, 16GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB and sports 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with a screen flash.