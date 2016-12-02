Chinese technology company Lenovo launch offers on K6 Power smartphone

New Delhi, December 2: Chinese technology company Lenovo on Friday announced special exchange of up to Rs 8,000 on an old phone and an affordable EMI offer starting at Rs 485 per month on its newly-launched K6 Power smartphone.

Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone can be bought through an open sale on etailer Flipkart, starting December 6.

Hundred lucky consumers who register for ‘Notify Me’ on the K6 Power page on Flipkart and purchase Lenovo K6 Power on the day of sale have a chance to win Flipkart e-gift voucher worth Rs 10,000, the company said in a statement.

The 5-inch K6 Power smartphone sports 13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor, 8MP front camera with wide angle lens, has 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB and houses 4,000mAh battery.

“Consumers can avail the Moto Pulse2 over-the-ear wired headphones worth Rs 1,499 for just Rs 499 when purchased with the phone,” the company said. IANS

