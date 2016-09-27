Chinese technology Giant Xiaomi launches Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus smartphones Mi TV 3s

Beijing, Sep 27 : Chinese technology company Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus smartphones and Mi TV 3s — the company’s first TV with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Mi 5s features an improved camera and a new under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint-sensing technology while Mi 5s Plus has a dual-camera system for stunning photography.

Mi TV 3s applies deep learning technology for intelligent recommendations tailored to individual users, the company said in a statement.

Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus will be available starting September 29 in China from Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) and Yuan 2299 (approximately Rs 23,000). The 65-inch and 55-inch Mi TV 3s will be available for Yuan 4,999 (approximately Rs 50,000) and Yuan 3,499 (approximately Rs 35,000), respectively.

Mi 5s has a brushed metal unibody with a button-free front design and a new under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensing technology.

Using the latest Sony sensor, Mi 5s has a rear camera that is able to capture more light and take photos with details. The device is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor.

With a 5.7-inch screen, Mi 5s Plus comes with a dual-camera system. Between the two 13MP sensors, one captures in colour while the other only in black and white.

Mi 5s Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

