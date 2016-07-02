Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai struggling to get fit for Olympics

Beijing, July 2 China’s ace tennis player Peng Shuai is still struggling to get into shape as she prepares for the upcoming Rio Olympic Games starting from August 5.

Peng, 30, was among the four Chinese players in the provisional list of singles and doubles entries for Rio 2016 announced by the International Tennis Federation on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

She will play in the singles together with Zhang Shuai and also team up with Zhang in the doubles. Xu Yifan and Zheng Saisai are paired up for another women’s doubles spot.

Wild card Peng fell at the first hurdle of the ongoing Wimbledon Grand Slam, losing to 18th seeded American Sloane Stephens 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 on Thursday.

Peng, 2014 U.S. Open semi-finalist, is still recovering from waist surgery in May last year.

“I am really honoured to represent the country to play in the Olympics. I don’t know for sure if my form will be back to top at that time but I will try my best, even if the recovery is slow,” she said.

