Chinese tourist vandalizes an ancient limestone structure in a cave with three kicks in China

Beijing, June10:Three kicks. That’s all it took for a Chinese tourist to destroy an ancient limestone structure in a cave in China. Just for kicks, it seems.

The tourist was caught on surveillance camera kicking over the stalagmite that may have taken thousands of years to form. The incident happened during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday on Monday at the Songtao County in Guizhou.

The video showed the unidentified man repeatedly kicking the stalagmite. It was gone in a few seconds. After vandalising the rock formation, he was seen boasting about his act to his friend.

According to Shanghaiist, the man if caught will be fined a meager 500 Yuans.

The video quickly gained popularity (for the wrong reasons) since being shared on June 1. On Reddit, the tourist received a barrage of critical comments, some even hateful and racist